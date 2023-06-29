Scene in Edmonds: Beach landing Posted: June 28, 2023 0 Mary Ann Sisombat reaches landfall after successfully navigating the majestic waters of the Salish Sea near the Edmonds Waterfront Center Monday. (Photo by Bob Sears)
