Scene in Edmonds: Celebrating Pride Month — and a reminder of June 3 picnic

June is Pride Month and the Progress Pride flag has been raised at Edmonds City Hall and will remain flying through the month of June. The flag has the rainbow along with brown and black stripes to represent racial diversity, along with pink and light blue stripes to include the trans community.

“This year, recognizing and showing support for our LGBTQ+ community is crucial as steps are being taken throughout our country to strip away their civil rights,” Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson said. “Edmonds is a diverse city and we support all of our residents. We remain unwavering in our commitment to keep Edmonds as a welcoming place for our LGBTQ+ residents and visitors.”

The June 6 City Council meeting will include a proclaimation of June as Pride Month in the City of Edmonds.

In addition, Pride of Edmonds, which supports the LGBTQ+ community, is sponsoring its annual picnic from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 3 at Hickman Park, 23700 104th Ave. W., Edmonds.