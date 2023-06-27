Scene in Edmonds: Downtown deer

Photographer Ute Freund spotted this deer in downtown Edmonds Monday and followed its progress from the front lawn of the Edmonds Center for the Arts, to Centennial Plaza at 5th and Bell, then on Bell toward 4th Avenue — losing track of it in the alley between Bell and Main Streets.

