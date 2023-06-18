Scene in Edmonds: Edmonds Arts Festival, day 2

Photographer Larry Vogel captured the sights and sounds on day two of the Edmonds Arts Festival. It continues on Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Learn more here.
My Edmonds News
Sign Up for Our Daily Edmonds Newsletter
Photographer Larry Vogel captured the sights and sounds on day two of the Edmonds Arts Festival. It continues on Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Learn more here.
Sign Up for Our Daily Edmonds Newsletter
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.