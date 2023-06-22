Scene in Edmonds: First day of summer at the Edmonds Marsh Posted: June 21, 2023 8 A crow welcomes visitors on the first day of summer. A tree swallow rests while a violet-green wwallow inspects a possible home. A family of geese takes a rest.
