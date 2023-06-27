Scene in Edmonds: First moon

Photographer Alex Duncan sent this photo of Monday night’s moon, considered a “first moon.”
According to Duncan: On July 3, there will be the full moon and July 9 will be the last moon.
“And then it starts all over with a new moon on the 17th of July.”
