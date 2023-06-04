Edmonds Food Bank offers bikes, books and berries

Edmonds Food Bank customers received gifts of bikes, books and berries during an event at Edmonds Presbyterian Church Saturday.

According to Food Bank Executive Director Casey Davis, the effort reflects the food bank’s focus on three challenges their customers face: Lack of exercise, inability to access to reading materials and poor nutrition.

Approximately 150 bikes were distributed to children Saturday. In the past, bikes were provided during the winter holidays, but the food bank discovered that the cold weather affected the children’s ability to use the bikes, and by summer some had outgrown them.

Children also received donated books, and library volunteers were on hand to sign up kids for the Sno-Isle Libraries Summer Reading Program. Fresh berries, purchased through Charlie’s Produce, were distributed.

“Food insecurity leads to a lack of access to nutritious food, which affects a child’s ability to learn and impacts their overall health,” said Edmonds Food Bank Executive Director Casey Davis.

Washington Kids in Transition volunteers provided art kits for children to use during the summer. They also were promoting the organization’s diaper bank, which is open Mondays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Kids in Transition is also starting to collect school supplies for 500 filled backpacks, which they provide to Edmonds School District students who are homeless. Anyone interested in donating can learn more here.

— Reporting and photos by Julia Wiese