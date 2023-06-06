Scene in Edmonds: Low-tide Monday Posted: June 5, 2023 2 Photo by Ron LaRue Photo by Arnie Lund Photo by Arnie Lund Photo by Laa Lageschulte The Edmonds waterfront was filled Monday with beach-goers — from families to students — looking for low-tide treasures.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.