Scene in Edmonds: Marina Beach Sunday fun Posted: June 4, 2023 8 Looking for low-tide treasures Ready to paddle. Double the fun. Beach bubbles. Driftwood formations. Just enough breeze to fly a kite. A relaxing Sunday. — Photos by David Carlos
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.