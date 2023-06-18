Scene in Edmonds: Plein air at the marsh

Port Townsend artist Madeline Nelson gets an early start before the tide recedes, noting “you just have to be present for anything” regarding the weather. Nelson is using oils and a previously painted canvas. See more on Instagram at Madilounelson_art.
Nelson’s completed painting. (Photo courtesy Madeline Nelson)
Olympia artist Tanya has been painting since childhood. She starts her project by sketching her scene in a book she purchased from the Edmonds Art Festival the previous afternoon. “It’s getting its first use here at the marsh,” she said.
Skagit County artist Dennis Stanchfield has been a painting hobbiest for 10 years. On Saturday, he tried a granite dust surface for the first time. “It’s incredibly rough” he said.
One of Plein Air Washington’s newest members, Gail Christie-Jahn of Ballard, sets up her gear to work along the boardwalk. She was planning to use pastels Saturday.
Laurie Sorenson, right, gives artist Marci Kastner of Anacortes an overview of the area. Kastner planned to use watercolor but generally uses oils. She started in her youth, took a long sabbatical and returned to painting during the pandemic.
Duvall artist Amanda started studying art in college at the University of Washington and earned an interior design degree along the way. She now utilizes it in her job with an architecture firm.
Artists gathered at the Edmonds Marsh Saturday for the Plein Air Paint Out. The event was sponsored by Plein Air Washington Artists, which features artists painting on location in natural light, with support from the Edmonds Marsh Estuary Advocates Painting Contest Committee.
A total of 61 artists signed up for the event.
Event coordinator and Edmonds resident Laurie Sorensen explained that the Plein Air Washington artists travel across the state throughout the year.
–Photos by Julia Wiese
Thanks to Laurie Sorenson for organizing this fun event and to the artists who- undaunted by the chilly weather- found creative inspiration in the beauty of the Marsh. I hope we’ll see their paintings in the Edmonds Marsh Estuary Painting Contest!
