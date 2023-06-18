Scene in Edmonds: Plein air at the marsh

Artists gathered at the Edmonds Marsh Saturday for the Plein Air Paint Out. The event was sponsored by Plein Air Washington Artists, which features artists painting on location in natural light, with support from the Edmonds Marsh Estuary Advocates Painting Contest Committee.

A total of 61 artists signed up for the event.

Event coordinator and Edmonds resident Laurie Sorensen explained that the Plein Air Washington artists travel across the state throughout the year.

–Photos by Julia Wiese