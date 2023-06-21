Scene in Edmonds: Steilacoom II sailing

The Steilacoom II, a 54-car passenger ferry, is one of two boats that service commuters between Steilacoom and Anderson and Ketron Islands in Pierce County. According to the Pierce County, the ferry is on its way back to Steilacoom after nearly three months of repair and maintenance work in drydock in Everett. The ferry was cleared to return home after a successful sea trials Tuesday morning and passed by Edmonds Tuesday afternoon. It was expected to arrive in Steilacoom in the evening.

— Photo by Julia Wiese