Scene in Edmonds: Summertime around town Posted: June 28, 2023 5 Enjoying the sun (Photo by Ron LaRue) Marina Beach play. (Photo by Ken Pickle) The fishing pier. (Photo by Ron LaRue) This is the life. (Photo by Ken Pickle) A Himalayan Lily seen on Bell Street. (Photo by Don Hall) A climbing rose on 4th Avenue South. (Photo by Don Hall) Children’s swim lessons at Yost Pool. (Photo by Matthew Ralston)
