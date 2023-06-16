Scene in Edmonds: Waiting to see ‘The Way’

The line was down the block for admission to the Edmonds Theater’s free showing of the The Way Thursday night. The re-released film includes a new segment with European travel expert Rick Steves discussing the joys of travel with father-son actors Martin Sheen and Emilio Estevez. Read more here.
