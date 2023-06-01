Seattle Men’s Chorus presenting Disney Pride in concert June 9 and 10

Seattle Men’s Chorus — which includes local residents — is celebrating LGBTQ Pride with the iconic music of Disney during a performance at Seattle’s Paramount Theatre Friday and Saturday, June 9-10.

Over 40 songs from classics like The Little Mermaid, The Lion King, and Mary Poppins, as well as modern favorites from Coco, Zootopia, and Wreck-It Ralph, and many more. The show features 200-plus members of Seattle Men’s Chorus, a 25-piece orchestra and memorable video clips from your favorite Disney and Pixar films.

“Solos and personal stories add connection to Disney’s timeless and universal message of love and acceptance, making this a truly magical experience,” according to a press release announcing the event. “You don’t have to be a Disney fan to find something to love. No matter your age, background, or sexual orientation, the selection of songs will touch your heart.”

The performances will be at 7:30 p.m. June 9 and 2 p.m. June 10. You can buy tickets here.