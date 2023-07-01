SNAP comes to the Edmonds Museum Summer Market

This Saturday, the Edmonds Museum Summer Market is thrilled to announce that SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits are welcome at the market.

For many months, the Edmonds Museum Summer Market has been working in cooperation with the Edmonds Food Bank to introduce this program. Shoppers wishing to use their SNAP benefits are asked to stop at the Food Bank Booth, located on 5th Avenue North by the Market Information Booth, to purchase tokens, which can be used to purchase freshly grown fruits/vegetables or packaged produced food. If you have a question regarding what can be purchased, volunteers at the Edmonds Food Bank booth or the Market Information Booth will be ready to help.

This Saturday also marks the arrival of apricots and some early peaches to the market. These delicious fruits join the freshly picked cherries, raspberries and more already available from our local farmers. From our row crop farms, shoppers will find early zucchini, squash, squash blossoms, cucumbers, beans and salad fixings.

For those who plan to barbecue, don’t forget to visit Wilson Fish, Sky Valley Farm, Martiny Livestock, or Ramsden Mountain Beef.

So many delicious things to choose from to take home, and tempting food to eat while you shop. Whether you are looking for a hand-tossed pizza, traditional hot dog, classic Indian Street food, Patty Pan quesadilla or tamales, the market has plenty to choose from.

Come down and join us this Saturday! And remember, the roadway gets extremely hot as the day warms, so consider leaving your pups at home where they will be cool and safe.

See you at the market! Open 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

— By Christina Martin, Market Manager