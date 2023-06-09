Snohomish County announces outdoor burning ban for unincorporated areas starting Friday

Due to dry weather conditions, the Snohomish County Fire Marshal has announced a Stage 1 outdoor burning ban for the unincorporated areas of Snohomish County effective Friday, June 9 at 8 a.m. This is a Stage 1 burn ban to suspend all residential burning, even if a permit has been issued.

This restriction bans outdoor residential burning, except for recreational and cooking fires.

Recreational fires are less than 3 feet in diameter and 2 feet high and are intended for cooking or pleasure within an approved fire pit. Burning material shall be kept below the top of the enclosure.

Recreational fires shall not be conducted within 25 feet of a structure or combustible materials. Conditions which could cause a fire to spread within 25 feet of a structure shall be eliminated prior to ignition. Monitor recreational fires at all times and have a water source readily available. At a minimum, have a charged water hose or a 5-gallon bucket of water on hand.

Use portable outdoor fireplaces according to the manufacturer’s instructions and do not be operate within 15 feet of a structure or combustible material.

For the duration of this burn ban all outdoor burn permits are suspended.

This ban will remain in effect until there has been a sustained period of rainfall and the fire risk returns to low.

With the continuing dry weather conditions, the fire marshal urges the public to use great caution before lighting any recreational fires, since wildfires are a significant risk across the region. Contact the Outdoor Burning Information Hotline at 425-388-3508 for updated information.