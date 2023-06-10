Snohomish County League of Women Voters hosting candidate forum series for primary

The League of Women Voters of Snohomish County (LWVSC) has planned a robust candidate forum series for the primary election and in partnership with Sultan School District TurkPride.tv will live-stream all forums.

The league notes:

This is a local election year. Many decisions that affect our day-to-day lives are the result of actions taken by local elected representatives – zoning and land use decisions, safety ordinances, street repair, waste management, school policy and curricula. Voters will be electing candidates to serve in a wide range of offices: Snohomish County executive, assessor, auditor, sheriff, city and county councilmembers, mayors, school board directors, port commissioners, water and fire commissioners, and others.

League forums for the primary election are designed to introduce voters to the candidates, using a format called “virtual doorbelling.” Moderators ask a short series of questions designed to highlight each candidate’s key issues and experience and provide insight into how each might approach the position. These forums are nonpartisan, meaning the league does not endorse or oppose candidates or parties, and all candidates are invited to participate. Each forum live stream can be accessed on the LWVSC YouTube Channel at the times listed below.

This planned schedule may change as the league reaches out to candidates.

Live Stream & RecordingDate Race Time Tuesday, June 20 Bothell, Council Pos. 4 6 p.m. Brier, Council Pos. 4 6:45 p.m. Port of Everett Commissioner Dist. 2 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 22 Edmonds School District Director Dist. 5 6:30 p.m. Northshore School District Director Pos.3 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, June 27 Everett Council Pos. 6 6 p.m. Everett Council Pos. 7 6:45 p.m. Everett School Dist. Director Pos. 5 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 29 Marysville School District Director Pos. 2 6 p.m. Marysville School District Director Pos. 3 6:45 p.m. Stanwood School District Director Pos. 5 7:30 PM

Thursday, July 6 Monroe Council Pos. 5 6 p.m. Monroe School District Director Pos. 1 6:45 p.m. Snohomish School District Director Pos.4 7:30 PM Tuesday, July 11 Snohomish Superior Court 6:00 PM Sultan School District Director Pos. 1 6:45 p.m. Sultan School District Director Pos. 4 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13 County Executive 6 p.m. County Council Dist. 2 6:45 p.m. Auditor 7:30 p.m.

Following each live-stream event, video and podcasts of all forums can be accessed on the League of Women Voters of Snohomish County website – lwvsnoho.org – and on the League’s YouTube Channel .

Voters are invited to explore these forums — and to vote in the Aug. 1 primary election.