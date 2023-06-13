Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame anounces 2023 Induction Class

The Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame Committee on Tuesday announced the 2023 Induction Class. It includes six athletes, two coaches, one sports contributor and one team. The 2023 Induction Class is the 13th for the Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame.

The six athletes being inducted are:

Seamus Boxley, basketball

Seamus Boxley is a 2000 Mountlake Terrace High School graduate. As a power forward, he is considered one of the all-time greats of the Mountlake Terrace High School boys’ basketball program. Boxley helped lead the 2000 Mountlake Terrace basketball team to a perfect 20-0 regular season and appeared in the WIAA 3A State Boys Basketball Championship. The 2000 Wesco player of the year accepted an athletic scholarship to play collegiately at Portland State University. He was honored as the 2001 Big Sky Freshman of the Year, 2005 Big Sky Conference Player of the Year, two-time Big Sky Defensive Player of the Year and two-time First-Team All-Big Sky honors. He led Portland State University to the school’s first Big Sky Basketball Championship in 2005. Following a successful college career, Boxley played professionally overseas for 10 years. He was a four-time Dutch Basketball League (DBL) All-Star and two-time DBL All-Star Team. He was also named the Dutch League MVP in 2012 and the OBL MVP in 2013. Boxley was a member of the Zorg and Zekerheid Leiden basketball team when the team won the 2011 Dutch National Championship.

Jon Brockman, basketball

Jon Brockman is a 2005 Snohomish High School graduate. Brockman was a four-year lettered athlete in basketball, where he led his basketball team to three WIAA 4A State tournament appearances in four years. Per Scout.com, he was ranked as the 20th best prospect in the country and 5th best among power forwards. Brockman was the starting power forward and team captain for the University of Washington men’s basketball team. He is the UW’s all-time leading rebounder and second all-time leading scorer in UW history. He was named The Herald’s 2005 Man of the Year in Sports and the Chip Hilton Player of the Year in 2009. The UW alum was drafted in the 2009 NBA draft in the second round and picked 38th overall by the Portland Trailblazers and later was traded to the Sacramento Kings. In 2010, he was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks. After his NBA career, Brockman played professionally overseas for four years.

Gina Caronnato, softball

Gina Carbonnato is a 2003 graduate of Lake Stevens High School where she was a three-sport varsity athlete. The multi-sport athlete was named 1st Team All-Wesco and 1st Team Everett Herald all-area in both softball and basketball. She led the softball and basketball teams to the state tournament, with the softball team placing in the top five at state. Carbonnato accepted an athletic scholarship to the University of the Pacific to play softball. She received several awards including the 2004 Big West Freshman Field Player of the Year, 2004, 2006 and 2007 Team MVP, 2004-2007 Most Inspirational Player, 2006 Big West Co-Softball Player of the Year and 2006 Big West Scholar Athlete of the Year. The Everett Herald named her The Herald’s 2006 Woman of the Year in Sports. Gina had her jersey #2 retired by the University of the Pacific in 2012. After an inspiring athletic career, she went into coaching, where she coached at the University of Washington and University of the Pacific. Currently, she is the head coach at Santa Clara University.

Erika Klein, cross country and track and field

Erika Klein is a 1989 graduate of Edmonds High School. She was a multi-sport athlete who competed in cross country, basketball, and track and field. Klein was part of the 1985 Cross Country Girls State Championship team and a member of the 1986 cross country team who finished 2nd in the WIAA State Championships. In 1987, Klein was an individual state champion of the 1600m in track and field and an individual state champion in cross country. A few years later, in 1989, she was the individual state champion for the 3200m in track and field. Following her high school career, Klein was a member of the University of Oregon cross country team that won the 1990 Pac-10 Championship. She was also a member of the U of O track and field team that won the 1991 and 1992 Pac-10 Track and Field Championships. At the NCAA Track and Field Championships, Klein was a third-place finisher in the 1500m and an All-American in 1993. During her athletic career, she achieved many accolades including the U of O Jackson Award Winner: Most Outstanding Female Senior Student Athlete, University of Oregon NCAA Woman of the Year, and The Herald’s Woman of the Year in Sports in 1993.

Kylin Munoz, volleyball

Kylin Munoz graduated in 2009 from Monroe High School as one of the top volleyball players in Washington. In 2008, she was awarded the Washington Gatorade Player of the Year as a senior. During her high school career, she was named three-time 1st Team All-Wesco and led the team to WIAA 4A State Volleyball Tournament all four years. Following her Monroe career, Munoz attended the University of Washington. During her sophomore year, she was 4th on the team with 181 kills, and averaging 1.76 kills per set. As a junior, she was ranked 2nd on the team with 289 kills and 2.73 kills per set average, hit .228 for the season and her .217 average in Pac-12 play was top on the team among outside hitters. In 2012 as a senior, Munoz was the top-ranked outside hitter in Pac-12 in blocks per set and in 0.42 aces per set average. She earned first career All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention and All-Pacific Region Honorable Mention. As a fifth-year senior, Munoz finished ninth in UW history and second among outside hitters with 368 blocks and eighth in 343 block assists. Following these achievements, Munoz was named the Herald’s 2013 Woman of the Year in Sports. She is currently the volunteer assistant women’s coach at the University of Minnesota.

Jim Ollom, baseball

Jim Ollom, a 1963 Snohomish High School graduate, is considered one of the top baseball players in high school. As a senior he had 179 strikeouts in only 81.2 innings, 14.9 strikeouts per game and 2.2 per inning and allowed just 17 hits and six earned runs. He had five no-hitters and five one-hitters during his high school baseball career. Ollom signed with the New York Yankees in 1963 and started his major league career in the Appalachian League. Ollom won 20 games in 1966 for the Denver Bears in the Pacific Coast League. The pitcher was named the 1966 Most Valuable Player for the Pacific Coast League and the 1966 Professional Athlete of the Year for the State of Colorado. In his first Major League start at Yankee Stadium in 1996, he retired 18 batters in a row. After an impressive career, Ollom retired from the game in 1970, having appeared in 212 professional games and posting a 65-58 record. After his MLB retirement, he has remained active in youth athletics. He has coached baseball, football, and basketball. In recent years, he has been active with Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association putting on clinics all over the state.

The two coaches being inducted are:

Rick Anderson, baseball coach

Rick Anderson is a 1975 graduate of Mariner High School and an All-State high school pitcher. Rick played baseball at Everett Community College, where he won 19 games. Following his first two years of collegiate athletics, University of Washington recruited him to play baseball. As a junior in 1978, he led the Huskies in starts (13) and completed games (10) with a 4.23 ERA. He helped the Huskies record their first winning season in 12 years. The New York Mets drafted Anderson in the 24th round of the 1978 MLB Draft. He spent over eight years as a minor league pitcher and was called up in 1986 to the New York Mets. After retiring as a pitcher in 1988, Anderson spent 13 seasons as a minor league pitching coach. During this time, he was awarded the Minor League AAA Pitching Coach of the Year. In 2002, he was named the Minnesota Twins’ pitching coach and remained the Twins’ pitching coach until 2014. In 2018, Anderson was named the Detroit Tigers bullpen coach then was promoted to pitching coach later that year. Anderson is an inaugural inductee of the Everett Community College Athletics Hall of Fame.

John Casebeer, wrestling coach

John Casebeer was a 1963 Edmonds High School graduate and a multi-sport athlete in cross-country and wrestling. As a high school athlete, he was crowned the state wrestling champion in 1963 at 123 lbs. Casebeer attended Everett Junior College in 1964 and placed second in State in wrestling. He placed third at nationals in Central Washington State College in 1968. John taught and coached wrestling for 30 years in the Edmonds School District. As a coach, he spent 10 years at Alderwood Junior High with the wrestling program, winning eight district championships. He then spent 18 years at Brier Middle School with the wrestling program, winning 18 district championships. John coached 25 state participants and one state champion. He coached many middle schoolers including Randy Couture, Gregg Ortega and Blaine Gilchrist, who continued wrestling in later years. Casebeer was inducted into the 2015 Washington State Wrestling Coaches Association Hall of Fame. In addition to coaching, he was a member of the Snohomish County Wrestling Officials Association for 27 years.

The sports contributor being inducted are:

Rich Haldi

Rich Haldi is a 1959 graduate of John R. Rogers High School in Spokane. Haldi was a multi-sport high school athlete competing in football, basketball, and baseball. The summer following high school graduation, he played on a Spokane semi-pro baseball team in 1963. He continued his athletic career, playing college baseball at Washington State University. After college, Haldi left his teaching and coaching job at Snohomish Junior High and served in the Air Force from 1966-1971. Haldi became a counselor and administrator at Everett Community College in 1971. There he developed a robust intramural athletics program and supervised intercollegiate athletics through the 1970s and 1980s. Throughout his career, Haldi has coached many youth sports including baseball, softball, basketball, football and soccer. He coached football with Sports Hall of Fame Coach Dick Armstrong and coached soccer with Sports Hall of Fame honoree Chris Henderson. Haldi is a founding member of the Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame committee as the ambassador and memorabilia chair and a member of the Everett Community College Athletics Hall of Fame Committee. When Everett Community College hosted the Northwest Athletic Conference Basketball Championships from 2016-2022, Haldi volunteered as the liaison for the basketball teams and basketball officials.

The team being inducted is:

1987 Cascade High School Boys’ Soccer

In the spring of 1987, the Cascade High School boys soccer team went 20-0, winning the program’s first state championship in undefeated fashion. The team was 4-0 in the state tournament and outscored the opposing teams 9-3. The 1987 Cascade High School boys soccer team was led by the 10th- year Head Coach Pat Sullivan. The Bruins outscored their opponents 75-11 enroute to winning their seventh consecutive Wesco championship and making the first of five consecutive state title game appearances. While 13 seniors lead the charge, many underclassmen shined. Junior Clint Carnell led the team in scoring with 26 goals including scoring a goal and assisting on the other goal in the 2-1 state championship win against Kennedy. The team also contained three future High School All-Americans: Clint Carnell (junior) Duke University men’s soccer, Chris Henderson (sophomore) UCLA, and Sean Henderson (freshman) UCLA. Many outstanding athletes comprised this championship team. Six players who were seniors made All-Conference including David Clark, Noel Soderblom, Eric Christiansen, Phil Bartlow, Jason French and John Wilson.

The Sports Hall of Fame inductees were nominated by the public and the 26-member Sports Hall of Fame Committee. They will be honored at the Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame Induction Banquet on Sept. 27 at Edward D. Hansen Conference Center at Angel Of The Winds Arena. The details of the Sports Hall of Fame Banquet will be released in July 2023.

In addition, the banquet will feature the KRKO Russell & Hill High School Male and Female Athlete of the Year, Snohomish County Collegiate Male and Female Athlete of the Year and the Herald Man and Woman of the Year in Sports Award.

For more information on the Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame Banquet, visit www.SnoCoSports.org.