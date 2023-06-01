Sounder train available for Sounders FC vs. Portland Timbers June 3

Sound Transit’s Sounder train will be running to the Sounders FC game against the Portland Timbers this Saturday, June 3.

Special Sounder service is in addition to regular Link light rail, ST Express and King County Metro service to and from Lumen Field.

From the north, the inbound N Line game train from Snohomish County departs Everett at 10:45 a.m. with stops in Mukilteo and Edmonds, arriving at King Street Station at 11:44 a.m.

Both return trains depart 35 minutes after the conclusion of the Sounders game.

Fans who stay for the second game of the Lumen Field doubleheader, OL Reign vs. Portland Thorns, can return to Everett by catching the 1 Line train at Stadium or International District stations to Northgate and transferring to the ST Express 512, which runs every 10 minutes.

Other transit options and destinations can be found through the Sound Transit trip planner athttps://www.soundtransit.org/tripplanner.

An online schedule of Sounder trains serving Sounders games is available at www.soundtransit.org/sounders.