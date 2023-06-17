Sounder train available for Sunday Mariners game

Treating dad to this Sunday’s Seattle Mariners game? Sound Transit is offering Sounder train service to the game, in addition to Link light rail, ST Express and King County Metro service to and from T-Mobile Park.

The special service will be available Sunday, June 18 for the 1:10 p.m. Mariners game against the Chicago White Sox.

From the north, the inbound Sounder N Line game train from Snohomish County departs Everett at 10:45 a.m. with stops in Mukilteo and Edmonds, arriving at King Street Station at 11:44 a.m.

The return train departs 35 minutes after the conclusion of the baseball game.

An online schedule of Sounder trains serving Mariners and Sounders games is available at www.soundtransit.org/ride-with-us/popular-destinations.