Sponsor spotlight: Father’s Day jewelry gifts to keep Dad looking sharp

Put down those golf gloves — does Dad really need a 10th pair? Sure, Father’s Day is just around the corner, but this year, we think it’s time to get Dad something he can truly treasure forever.

Ten years ago, it may not have been common to buy jewelry gifts for men, but things have changed. Accessorizing is more important in men’s fashion than ever before, and a nice watch, chain or pendant will add a fresh touch to Dad’s wardrobe. However, the world of men’s jewelry can be tough to navigate, with more options for chains, rings, bracelets and watches cropping up every day.

“For Father’s Day, it’s always about striking a balance between something functional, meaningful, and, of course, stylish,” says Andy Cline, owner of Cline Jewelers in Edmonds. We caught up with Andy and his team to get the scoop on their top Father’s Day jewelry gifts this year. Read on for their top tips to make this Father’s Day shine!

Miami Cuban Link

Simple but sleek, and certainly attention-grabbing, chains have caught on outside of the hip-hop scene to become the hottest men’s accessory on the market. “Chains are undeniably popular right now,” says Andy Cline, owner of Cline Jewelers. “The best part is, they’re really versatile. You can wear them with just about anything and with proper care, you’ll get years of use out of them.”

The original mens’ statement piece, Miami Cuban link chains are a great place to start for a guy who’s getting into jewelry. Gold goes with everything, after all, and these can be tucked under the collar for a subtle look or worn over the shirt as a sleek complement to any outfit. Cuban links aren’t just the latest hot ticket in men’s fashion — they’re a timeless piece Dad will always appreciate.

Cline Jewelers offers both a semi-solid chain and a 22-inch Miami Cuban link in solid 10k gold, pictured below.

Men’s Anchor Pendant

The fun doesn’t stop with plain chains — you can always add a special pendant! If the Dad in your life would appreciate something a bit more symbolic, consider an anchor necklace such as this one. Symbolizing strength, guidance and support, an anchor pendant is a heartfelt gift for the Dad who’s been a steadying force throughout all of life’s storms.

This striking and substantial piece is made from durable 14k yellow gold. Purchase the rope chain necklace alongside it and Dad will have the option of wearing the chain on its own or adding the pendant. Plus, he can add or swap out more pendants as time goes on. It’s a gift he can customize, personalize and enjoy for many years to come. Shop this men’s anchor pendant in-store or online.

Citizen Eco Drive Men’s Watch

Watches are a popular Father’s Day gift, and for good reason. Every man needs a reliable timepiece to keep their lives running smoothly, and of course, it’s a classic accessory. The Citizen Eco Drive men’s watch adds another layer of cool by being totally powered by light.

“These watches are unique and great for sustainability. They’re not just solar powered–they’re powered by any light,” says Andy Cline. That includes the fluorescents at Dad’s office or the reading lamp at home, so his watch will stay charged and keep ticking 24/7. Plus, it eliminates the hassle of replacing watch batteries.

The Eco Drive watch comes in a number of styles, including the Calendrier, which features the day and date as well as world times in 24 major cities. This is a reliable — and helpful — option for the dad with a busy work life, especially if he has to keep track of different time zones.

No matter which style you choose, you’ll make Dad’s life easier, more eco-friendly, and more elegant with the innovative Citizen Eco Drive men’s watch.

Citizen Promaster Dive Watch

The Citizen Promaster Dive Watch is another great option for a Father’s Day watch gift. These pioneering timepieces combine the light-powered technology of the Eco Drive watch with the water resistance of a diver’s watch. If Dad gets his hands wet frequently, whether it’s through work or hobbies, the Citizen Promaster Dive Watch makes a thoughtful and functional gift.

With a titanium case and 200m water resistance, this durable watch will be a lasting companion for Dad. Andy Cline endorses it himself, saying, “I love this watch because it combines a classic, visually appealing design with sturdy construction. It’s one of those pieces that will look great regardless of where you take it.”

Start a New Tradition With Father’s Day Jewelry Gifts

Dad has loved you for a lifetime — now, return the favor with a watch or jewelry gift he can keep for years to come. From Miami Cuban link chains to dive watches, there are plenty of fantastic options for gifts that will add a little style to Dad’s wardrobe.

“It might not be what first comes to mind when we think of Father’s Day, but jewelry really does make a great gift for Dad,” says Cline, adding, “Jewelry captures a sentimental value in a way other gifts don’t. It’s not just about one moment, it’s about a lifelong memory.”

So, consider a Father’s Day jewelry gift this year. Each time he puts it on, he’ll remember the moment he unwrapped it, and be reminded of the special bond you share. Visit Cline Jewelers in-store or online to explore any of the gifts mentioned above, and more.