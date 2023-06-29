Sponsor spotlight: It’s time to love on summer

If you haven’t noticed already, summer is all the rage in Edmonds. The city comes alive—car tops come off, sunsets get more vibrant, and mermaids perch on the rocks by our beaches (really). There is a tangible buzz around the downtown blocks, and we like to get in on the fun by doubling down on that buzzy energy with our annual Lovin’ Summer campaign.

We’re so grateful this program has been well-received, and that it continues to grow. As you read (or scan—we know how it goes, especially with the kids out of school), look for a few new events you may not have seen in years past, including PorchFest, back for its second year and landing squarely in the summer season, as it should!

Every season is wonderful in Edmonds, but as the kids say: Summer just “hits different.” You know?

Edmonds Lovin’ Summer

So, what is Lovin’ Summer? It’s our way of showing you how to follow the sun downtown. Participating downtown Edmonds shops and businesses will have clings in their windows featuring our bright graphic, will be provided free stickers to hand out to customers, and hang posters promoting summer events (more on those below).

In July, you’ll also see “Discover Downtown” flags around town directing you to all the shops and service providers around! Follow the sun to downtown Edmonds, and it will surely keep you warm and happy—no extra SPF required!

Edmonds Lovin’ Summer Events

We have so many upcoming celebrations that we can’t possibly host them all ourselves. Many of what you see detailed below are events that are put on, or supported by, other city organizations including The City of Edmonds, The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce, Edmonds Parks & Recreation, Art Walk Edmonds, and the Edmonds Historical Museum. We truly are better together.

New to the list this year are PorchFest and the Taste Edmonds Maker’s Market. See? There’s always enough time for more fun.

Mark your calendars for these events, and we’ll see you on the streets!

Edmonds Summer Market: Saturdays through Oct. 14, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Saturdays through Oct. 14, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Edmonds Summer Wine Walks: Saturday, July 1, and Aug. 5, 5-8 p.m.

Saturday, July 1, and Aug. 5, 5-8 p.m. An Edmonds Kind of 4th: Beat Brackett 5K and 1K, 8 a.m.; Children’s Parade, 11:30 a.m.; Main Parade, noon

Beat Brackett 5K and 1K, 8 a.m.; Children’s Parade, 11:30 a.m.; Main Parade, noon Outdoor Movie Nights at various parks: Fridays, July 14, 21, 28, Aug. 4, sundown

Fridays, July 14, 21, 28, Aug. 4, sundown Edmonds in Bloom Garden Tour: Sunday, July 16, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Sunday, July 16, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Lovin’ Summer Scavenger Hunt: Saturday, Aug 5-Saturday, Sept. 9

Saturday, Aug 5-Saturday, Sept. 9 Taste Edmonds & Maker’s Market: Friday, Aug. 11-Sunday, Aug. 13

Friday, Aug. 11-Sunday, Aug. 13 PorchFest Edmonds: Saturday, Sept. 9, 2-6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 9, 2-6 p.m. Edmonds Classic Car & Motorcycle Show: Sunday, Sept. 10, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 10, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Find Waldo in Edmonds: Saturday, July 1-Sunday, July 30

Saturday, July 1-Sunday, July 30 Sea Notes at The Marina: Various dates throughout the summer

Various dates throughout the summer 2023 Summer Concert Series: Various dates throughout the summer

We hope you’re already enjoying the higher frequency of Vitamin D days. Let’s keep the good times rolling together at as many of these events as you can attend!

As always, we want to join in your fun, so make sure to add #loveedmonds or #edmondsdowntown to your posts on social media. We’ll share them to our stories on Instagram and Facebook. We’re especially hoping to see you gathering with old friends, enjoying a new experience, and soaking up as many rays as you can. Summer is fleeting—lifetime memories aren’t, so enjoy it all while you can.

Check out this page for full details on all of the events listed above. We’ll see you downtown, and we’ll be back in about a month with a recap of some of the celebrations that have already come and gone, along with a deeper dive into all that’s upcoming to cap off the season.

Talk again soon. Until then, summer on!

— By Whitney Popa

