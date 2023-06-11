Sponsor spotlight: Peoples Bank makes true connections in the Edmonds community

When a community can trust a bank, beautiful things will happen. Peoples Bank district branch manager Vern Woods leads a team of bankers dedicated to the company’s “People First” philosophy. Together, they provide financial services the community can trust.

Vern, a retail banker, helps customers access personal banking products and services such as checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, Certificates of Deposit (CDs), and consumer loans.

Vern’s first assignment at Peoples Bank was to open a brand-new branch in Edmonds. “When we opened the branch in July of 2016, we had zero dollars on deposit and we were located in a temporary office location across the street from where we are now,” he says. Peoples Bank moved into its permanent location in 2019 and has since become one of the top banks in Edmonds.”

“We’re successful because we offer the resources of a larger bank, including sophisticated and secure online and mobile banking products, with an attitude that is focused on addressing the banking needs of our customers,” says Vern. “Our growth is based on the same operating philosophy established more than 100 years ago by our founders: be responsible and dedicated to our clients and serve our local communities beyond what is expected to make a difference in the lives and businesses of our customers.”

Meet the Edmonds Team

Erin Schlegel, Commercial Banking Officer

“Erin is my commercial lending partner,” Vern says. “He has over 20 years of experience and we finish each other’s sentences. When we meet clients, we meet as a team. I represent any deposit needs a business might have and Erin represents any credit needs. Erin helped me open this branch and is one of the reasons we’ve been as successful as we have been.”

Kerry Randall, Senior Mortgage Loan Officer

“Kerry has been one of our real estate lenders since the Edmonds branch opened. She’s been with Peoples Bank for about 16 years, and serves customers in Ballard as well as the Edmonds community,” says Vern. “I can’t count how many people she has helped either purchase or refinance a home.”

Steve Wilde, Senior Loan Officer

“Steve and I have known each other for years, so I was thrilled when he joined Peoples Bank in January,” Vern says. “He’s newer to Peoples Bank, but he has spent his entire career in the banking industry, spanning over 40 years, and is well connected in the community.”

Jennifer Patterson, Marine Loan Manager

“Jennifer is our marine lender,” says Vern. “She’s been here since day one, and she’s the life of the party. She just lights up the place. If Jennifer is in the building, you know it — you hear her, you feel her, and she is just a joy to work with.”

Keith Hamilton, Peoples Investments – LPL Financial Advisor

“Keith is our investments expert,” Vern says. “He keeps us grounded and informed of what the markets are doing and helps customers build an investment portfolio based on their unique personal and business goals.”

Keith has nearly 20 years of experience providing clients with comprehensive financial guidance including wealth and portfolio management, retirement, estate, and insurance planning.

To reach a member of the Peoples Bank Edmonds Team, please visit www.peoplesbank-wa.com/locations/snohomish/edmonds-office.