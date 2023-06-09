Sponsor spotlight: Pop-Up June 15 with Whisdom Founders at Scratch Distillery

We’re excited to have Ramzy and Paddy, the co-Founders of Whisdom, join us for a Father’s Day special.Whisdom is a Seattle-based company that is building a community around craft, whiskey, and sustainability. The vessel for that community is The American Whiskey Glass, a premium tasting glass designed to elevate your drinking experience and make craft whiskey more accessible to whiskey enthusiasts and the whiskey curious everywhere. Their glass doubles as a resealable air-tight bottle, so that you can have your own [200ml] whiskey barrel wherever you go.
Come say hi, learn more, and get your own barrel next Thursday, June 15 at 4-6 p.m. Special pricing on all Whisdom brand glassware and the Whisdom Oak and Barrel set at the pop-up. Take home that perfect unique Father’s Day gift, or treat yourself.
Scratch Distillery
190 Sunset Ave. S. Suite A
Edmonds, WA 98020
425-673-7046
