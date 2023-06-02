Sponsor spotlight: Preview Edmonds Arts Studio tour at Edmonds Arts Festival June 16-18

Edmonds Art Studio Tour is excited to announce a preview of some of this year’s tour artists during the Edmonds Arts Festival June 16-18. Many of the tour artists will be selling their work and setting up demonstrations of their process in the Edmonds Plaza Room above the Edmonds Library.

Over 30 of the artists selected to participate in the annual studio tour will be on hand throughout the weekend to promote their annual fall studio tour. In addition to being available for sales during the festival weekend, their work can also be purchased during the Wednesday, June 15 evening Celebrate Art Party hosted by the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation.

Find out more about the festival, preview and Edmonds Art Studio Tour at the following websites:

www.edmondsartstudiotour.com

www.edmondsartsfestival.com