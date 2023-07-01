Sponsor spotlight: We have a program just for you

There are people who would love to sell their home, but the upfront cost of the repair necessary to compete for top dollar, is too much. They have equity but the cost of needed work is either too much or they prefer not to take it out-of-pocket.

You can upgrade now and pay after you sell

A small upfront investment can yield a big payoff when selling a home. To help with that process, Windermere Ready provides the funds to cover the costs of things like painting, landscaping, cleaning and staging.

Windermere Ready helps cover your repair and upgrade costs that we all know maximizes the value of your home and makes it more competitive in the market place.

Home upgrades can greatly improve the resale value

Take a look at this info from This Old House / Home Depot showing the rate of return for various home projects:

Program details:

The program is fast, easy and very flexible. Here is how it works:

Before and After: What a Difference!

Here’s a great example of the impact of just a kitchen remodel can make.

Leigh Buchan Harvey, REALTOR®

Phone: 206-730-1319

Email: lbharvey@windermere.com

Website: lbharvey-windermere.com