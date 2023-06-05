Third of July celebration set for Ballinger Park July 3

Once again the City of Mountlake Terrace will be hosting the 3rd of July Family Celebration at Ballinger Park, 23000 Lakeview Dr., Mountlake Terrace.

This year’s festivities will begin at 6 p.m. and will include live music, a DJ and food trucks. A fireworks display over Lake Ballinger will be the highlight of the event when darkness falls at approximately 10 p.m.

Food trucks include:

Ryan’s REZ-ipes

www.facebook.com/ryansrezipes

Yummy Catch

www.facebook.com/yummycatchfoodtruck

The Vet Chef

www.facebook.com/Thevetchefllc

Billy Cheesesteaks

www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064167780062

Pie Bar Seattle

www.facebook.com/piebarpietruck

Yay Big Yay High Yay Ice Cream

www.facebook.com/yaybigicecream

Although personal fireworks are illegal in the city, the Mountlake Terrace City Council authorized a fireworks display with a professional pyrotechnics company. The fireworks show will take place over the lake. The boat launch and waterfront areas, including the new fishing pier, will be closed. The spectator viewing area will be on the hillside within the park – directly to the south and southeast of the Mickey Corso Community Clubhouse (also known as the Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center).

Park and clubhouse restrooms will be closed to the public but there will be portable restrooms onsite. Attendees are encouraged to plan ahead and be prepared for any weather conditions. Bring chairs or blankets for seating. Drivers are encouraged to avoid this area as there may be congestion.

There is no onsite parking available, so walking, biking and rideshares are strongly encouraged. Limited parking for guests with disabilities is available at the clubhouse parking area. Other options include free parking at the Mountlake Terrace Transit Center or paid parking at the Nile Shrine, 6601 244th St. S.W., followed by a walk along the Lakeview Trail.

More information can be obtained via email or by calling 425-744-6287.