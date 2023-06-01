Verdant Health Commission offering grant technical assistance June 8, 13

The Verdant Health Commission will offer technical assistance/office hours on June 8 and 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for any nonprofit organizations that need technical assistance with submitting an online application for funding.
Office space and a computer will be available for use. Community members are encouraged to sign up for a time slot ahead of time. Walk-in time slots will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Verdant Health Commission is managing a grants program with an open request for proposals between May 1-June 16. The grants are designed for organizations providing services in one or more of the priority areas: food security, health care sccess and mental health.
The funding guidelines, published on Verdant Health Commission website, detail the steps to apply through an online portal. For assistance, contact grants@verdanthealth.org.
