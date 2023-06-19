Woodway Town Council June 20 to hold public hearing on six-year transportation improvement plan

The Woodway Town Council will hold a public hearing on its six-year transportation improvement plan (TIP) and continue to discuss the future of Point Wells during a business meeting starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 20 at town hall, 23920 113th Place W. Woodway.

The meeting is also broadcast remotely. Click here to access the Teams meeting. To call into the meeting, dial +1 323-795-5201. If you’re asked to enter a meeting ID, it is: 731 728 806#.

You can download the agenda and packet here.

