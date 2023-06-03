Woodway Town Council to meet June 5

The Woodway Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, June 5 with the following items on the agenda:
- A public discussion on Point Wells annexation.
- First quarter 2023 finance report
- Review of annual report to the state auditor
- Review of council representative appointments to regional organizations
The council meeting will take place at WoodwayTown Hall, 23920 113th Pl. W., Woodway. You can also view the meeting via Microsoft Teams. Click here to access the Teams meeting. To call into the meeting, dial +1 323-795-5201. If you’re asked to enter a meeting ID, it is: 798 431 991#.
The agenda and packet can be downloaded here.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.