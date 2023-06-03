Woodway Town Council to meet June 5

The Woodway Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, June 5 with the following items on the agenda:

A public discussion on Point Wells annexation.

First quarter 2023 finance report

Review of annual report to the state auditor

Review of council representative appointments to regional organizations

The council meeting will take place at WoodwayTown Hall, 23920 113th Pl. W., Woodway. You can also view the meeting via Microsoft Teams. Click here to access the Teams meeting. To call into the meeting, dial +1 323-795-5201. If you’re asked to enter a meeting ID, it is: 798 431 991#.

The agenda and packet can be downloaded here.