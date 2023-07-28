A year after man was shot by Edmonds police, his family still waits for details

It has been more than a year since a man was shot and killed by Edmonds police and since then, his family has struggled to receive details surrounding his death. In this story, we will explain how police-involved shootings are investigated and how a new Washington state agency aims to show more compassion to affected families.

In April 2022, William H. Houseworth II died after he was shot by police who were responding to a domestic violence incident reported at America’s Best Value Inn in the 22100 block of Highway 99. During the incident, Houseworth reportedly advanced on officers while armed with a knife. When an officer was unable to subdue him by deploying a taser, a second officer fired multiple shots, hitting Houseworth twice. He was then transported to Harborview Medical Center, where he died. He was 42 years old.

In Snohomish County, when police are involved in an incident resulting in a serious use of force, like a shooting, the Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (SMART) is contacted to determine whether an investigation into the incident is required. Once the investigation is complete, the case is submitted to the Snohomish County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, which determines whether to file charges against the officer involved.

After the prosecuting attorney takes over, families are granted access to unredacted information about the case. However, Houseworth’s father, Dr. William Houseworth, said getting details about what happened to his son – known to his family as Billy – has been difficult. Since the SMART team concluded its investigation in February and passed the case on to the prosecuting attorney’s office, the family has heard from no one, he said.

“We have called the prosecuting attorney’s office and they never got back with us,” Houseworth said. “I emailed them and they never got back with us. They have totally ignored me.”

The SMART team is one of Washington state’s 17 independent investigation teams (IITs), which were created in 2018 through the passage of Initiative 940. Following a serious police use of force incident – like a shooting – the SMART commander receives a consultation from the law enforcement agency involved and determines if the incident meets the criteria for an investigation. If it does, investigators – excluding those associated with the police agency involved – are brought in to start processing and examining evidence. Each member of the team is also required to fill out a conflict-of-interest form to rule out those who may have a personal relationship with any parties, said SMART team Public Information Officer Courtney O’Keefe.

“For example, if the (Snohomish County) Sheriff’s Office is the agency involved in the use of force, members of (the sheriff’s office) do not respond – only other members of SMART from different agencies,” she said. “If a SMART member has any type of relationship with an involved party, they are relieved from participating in that investigation.”

While each investigation is different, O’Keefe said SMART investigations typically last a year while the team processes physical evidence, witness statements, search warrants, body-camera footage, and medical and lab reports.

During an investigation, a detective is designated as a liaison to the family to provide weekly updates. According to Houseworth, Billy’s family was contacted every two weeks but those updates contained little information. In response, Houseworth began tracking down information on his own. Through those efforts, he was able to obtain some documents including the medical examiner’s report and the toxicology report.

According to the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s report, Billy was shot twice – once in his upper chest and a second time in his lower back, which only raised more questions for the family. Houseworth said law enforcement’s refusal to contact them made him and his family feel like the police were hiding something.

“I just want them to be transparent because they weren’t giving us anything, and everything that I received I had to find on my own,” he said. “And the fact is that they’ve actually totally disregarded the feelings of the family and they don’t seem to care how I feel about it.”

Houseworth also said he wanted more compassion from law enforcement while he and his family processed their grief. According to Houseworth, the breaking point came after seeing comments made by Edmonds Police Chief Michelle Bennett online regarding transparency. Since her appointment as chief in 2021, Bennett has called for more transparent policing – comments that Houseworth said contrast the way the situation was handled by Edmonds police.

“I wanted the chief of police – instead of making a Facebook post discussing transparency about police shootings throughout the country, soon after my son was killed – to have called me and said the following: ‘I’m sorry that your son died. We are doing all we can to investigate what happened and we will try to keep you informed,’” he said.

Earlier this week, Houseworth sent an email to the Edmonds City Council regarding his son’s death, which prompted a response from Bennett. Calling the shooting “a tragic event and difficult for everyone involved,” the police chief acknowledged the family’s frustrations with the investigation process. She referred to SMART guidelines requiring that the team’s family liaison communicate with the family.

“On behalf of the City of Edmonds Police Department, I am following the independent investigation procedures and maintaining my required independence from the investigation and public communication process,” she said. “It was not my intention to disrespect you or your family in that process.”

The Houseworth family is not alone in wanting more openness during use-of-force investigations. In response to the 2020 murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer and the death of Manuel Ellis in Tacoma, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee requested that a task force be created to look into ways to improve investigations into police-involved fatalities. This led to the creation of the Office of Independent Investigations (OII) – a new statewide organization formed to conduct transparent and unbiased investigations into fatal incidents involving police.

A recurring theme when speaking to numerous families of those who were killed by the police was a desire for more compassion and information regarding investigations, said OII Communications and Community Relations Director Hector Castro.

“It’s really important to us that we keep impacted families kind of front of mind in dealing with these types of situations,” he said. “Historically, there hasn’t been a lot of support for a family going through this. Whatever the situation might have been involving the death of their loved one, it didn’t involve them and yet they’re having to deal with the aftermath.”

The OII, which is the first agency of its kind in the U.S., was created in 2021 by the Washington State Legislature. The agency is run by a civilian director and an 11-person advisory board. Once fully operating, it will have 80 staff members — half of them investigators. Castro described the staff as a diverse group that includes law enforcement, community members, some family members of those who’ve died during interactions with police, and prosecutors and defense attorneys. Currently, the OII is based in Olympia but it will eventually operate in six regions across the state with offices in Spokane, central Washington and other areas in Western Washington.

A key aspect for the new agency will be hiring family liaisons whose primary responsibility will be to keep families informed during an investigation. Currently, during a SMART team investigation, the family liaison is typically a member of law enforcement. The new agency intends to create a more robust role for the liaison position, Castro said, and is seeking those with a background in mental health care.

“We intend to bring on board people who have training and a background in mental health care, so they have the training and experience to engage people going through this kind of trauma,” he said.

Though the agency is not yet investigating new incidents of deadly force, a hotline has been set up for law enforcement agencies to report them. According to Castro, agencies have been complying with new laws requiring that these incidents be reported.

While the new state office will not eliminate SMART teams, Castro said the agency will bring uniformity to how police-involved fatalities are investigated.

“It brings consistency,” he said. “The way we operate in one county is going to be the way we operate in all counties.”

Cases can be submitted for review on the office’s website, but the agency does not guarantee a case will be selected. Once a case is submitted, it will be reviewed to determine if it identifies any new evidence. From there, a three-member team will formally review all available records for the case. If new evidence is found and the team agrees there should be a new investigation, they will submit a recommendation to the OII director – former King County Judge Roger Rogoff – who will make the final decision.

Rogoff said in a statement that the office will only look at previous investigations after “significant consideration” to determine if new evidence exists.

Once an investigation is completed, investigators will pass the information to the prosecuting attorney’s office, who will determine if charges will be brought forth.

The Snohomish County Prosecuting Attorney’s office has yet to release an official decision on whether to bring charges against the officer involved in Billy Houseworth’s death.

However, when Houseworth sought to receive reimbursement for his son’s funeral expenses through the state’s Crime Victim Compensation Program, he was told in early July that he was denied. The reason was because it had been determined that the officer’s actions were justified and no felony or gross misdemeanor had been committed, per the program’s policy. In response, Houseworth said he again attempted to contact someone at the prosecuting attorney’s office and was unsuccessful.

The family has since reviewed unredacted records and the police body-camera footage of Billy’s death, but still wonders why it took so long to receive the records without an explanation.

“I’m not upset that no charges will be brought, but I’m just upset that the info that the family gets was nil,” he said. “We didn’t get any info, and other agencies received info that I thought I should have received.”

Additionally, Houseworth said he does not want the events leading to his son’s death to overshadow his life.

“He was not just some hardened thug,” he said. “He was an exceptional athlete, a devoted father to three children, a wonderful son, a loving brother and friend to many.”

Billy Houseworth was born in Detroit and raised in Charleston, Illinois. According to his father, he excelled in several sports including baseball, basketball and track. In junior and high school, he attended Wentworth Military Academy in Lexington, Missouri.

Once he finished high school, Billy attended Illinois State University for two years before moving back to Charleston, where he enrolled at Eastern Illinois University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in communication.

After college, Billy Houseworth moved to Chicago and worked at a radio station before moving to Florida. He relocated to Washington state around 2005 and in 2006, he met Alea Frankwick, with whom he had three children.

Frankwick described Billy as a man who was “larger than life, filled with exuberance and excitement about the smallest things.”

“He was quintessentially one of a kind and none of us will ever be the same after losing him,” she said. “It still doesn’t feel real to know that his huge energy has been stolen from this world.”

Billy was also passionate about music and was a member of a local band. His father recalled Billy’s talent for playing a “mean bass.” However, Billy’s first love was always first and foremost his family.

“The only thing he loved more than music was his family,” said Franwick. “The kids were his world. They miss their daddy so much.”

— By Cody Sexton