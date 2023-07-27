Art Beat: Two art exhibit openings and an author conversation 

Aqueous by artist Andy Eccleshall at Cole Gallery

Saturday, Aug. 5, 5-8 p.m.

Cole Gallery

107 5th Ave. S., Edmonds

Edmonds artist Andy Eccleshall has a show opening at Cole Gallery Aug. 2 called Aqueous. There will be a reception Aug. 5 from 5-8 p.m. and the show will be fully available on Eccleshall’s website and at Cole Gallery’s website at the start of the month.

Eccleshall describes the inspiration for his art as the “drama in nature and contrasts in light and form.” He added he is “fascinated by atmosphere, light, and weather and the moods they create. This country, and especially this region, is blessed to have such a wealth of inspiration.”

~ ~ ~ ~

Art Start Northwest & Salvage Arts present: “Can’t Stop Here”

Aug. 5 – Sept. 2

Opening reception Saturday, Aug. 12, 7-8:30 p.m.

Graphite Arts Center

202 Main St., Edmonds

“Can’t Stop Here” is an art exhibit featuring repurposed street signs. This unique collection includes artwork created by regional illustrators, designers, graffiti and tattoo artists.

The exhibit is joint project of Art Start Northwest and Salvage Arts, whose mission is to promote the recycled art movement by creating unique, high-quality art pieces using salvaged and repurposed materials. The organization strives to inspire creativity, encourage environmental consciousness and contribute to a sustainable future.

Proceeds from your purchase of art will support charity to raise awareness about mental health and addiction.

The opening reception will provide an opportunity for attendees to meet the artists and guests are invited to participate in an art graffiti wall.

~ ~ ~ ~

A gripping new mystery series and author conversation

Thursday, Aug. 17, 6 p.m. (Art Walk Edmonds)

Edmonds Bookshop

111 5th Ave. S., Edmonds

Local author Amanda DuBois will be at Edmonds Bookshop Aug. 17 at 6 p.m. to discuss her debut Camille Delaney Mystery Series in conversation with Deb Sheehan, program operations manager for Freedom Education Project Puget Sound. The Complication and Deliver them From Evil are the first two titles of this new legal/medical thriller series set in Seattle and the San Juan Islands. DuBois, a former high-risk labor and delivery nurse who began her legal career in medical malpractice, writes these suspenseful stories from her own experiences of confronting injustice.

Both DuBois and Sheehan are working to promote justice and education for those who have been impacted by the criminal justice system. All proceeds from the sale of these novels benefit organizations working to empower individuals whose lives have been tangled up in the criminal legal system. You can learn more about Amanda DuBois, the Camille Delaney Mysteries and these issues on her website.

— By Elizabeth Murray

Elizabeth Murray is a freelance writer thankful to call Edmonds home. When she’s not busy wrangling her two kids (and husband), you can find her playing ukulele