Attention beachwalkers: Lowest tide of year set for July 4

In addition to holiday festivities in downtown Edmonds this Tuesday, July 4, it will be the lowest tide for this year (minus 3.95 feet) — at 12:08 p.m.
It’s an opportunities for beach walkers to see things that are otherwise covered in water year round.
And if you have photos of low-tide adventures you’d like to share, email them to myedmondsnews@gmail.com.
