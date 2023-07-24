Ballinger Park cleared after disturbance Sunday afternoon

Mountlake Terrace police responding to a disturbance at Lake Balllinger around 6:30 p.m. Sunday ended up ordering everyone out of the park area and closing it temporarily.

“There was a disturbancce/reported assault involving a large group of individuals,” said police spokesperson Commander Mike Haynes, adding that “officers encountered a number of hostile and intoxicated subjects and observed a variety of violations.

“Due to the potential of ongoing problems involving the safety of everyone present, officers cleared everyone out and closed the park temporarily,” Haynes said.