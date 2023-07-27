Ballots due Aug. 1 for primary election

It’s time to cast your ballots in the Tuesday, Aug. 1 primary election.
The primary includes races for county executive, county auditor, county council, superior court, city and town mayor and council, and commissioners and directors of numerous school, fire, water, wastewater and port districts.
Snohomish County Elections reminds voters to:
- Follow the voting instructions provided in your ballot packet
- Sign your ballot envelope
- Return your voted ballot by Aug. 1 to ensure it is counted
In-person voter registration and voting will be available until 8 p.m. on Election Night, Tuesday, Aug. 1, at the county auditor’s office in Everett or at designated accessible voting sites during specific hours.
There are 35 ballot drop boxes open for voters to return their voted ballots. The locations of these drop boxes can be found in the inserts accompanying the ballot, in the local voters’ pamphlet or online at www.snoco.org/elections.
Additionally, voters can return their ballots postage-free by mail. Ballots must be postmarked by the primary, Aug. 1. To ensure timely delivery, voters are advised to check the last collection time on the USPS postal box.
Snohomish County Elections provides accessible voting equipment for voters with disabilities and offers voter registration and ballot issuance at specified sites during designated hours:
|Location
|Dates and Hours of Operation
|Snohomish County
Auditor’s Office
1st Floor – Admin West
3000 Rockefeller Ave., Everett
|Monday – Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Saturday, July 29, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Monday, July 31, 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 1, 8:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.
|Evergreen State Fairgrounds
14405 179th Ave. S.E., Monroe
|
Saturday, July 29, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Monday, July 31, 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug.1, 8:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.
|Homage Senior Services
5026 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood
|Hotel Arlington
16710 Smokey Point Blvd., Arlington
If registered voters have not received their ballot or have additional questions, they can call 425-388-3444 or email elections@snoco.org.
For further information, visit the Snohomish County Elections website at www.snoco.org/elections or follow @snoco_auditor on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.