Bastille Day tournament draws pentanque enthusiasts to new Civic Center courts

On Sunday, July 16, the Edmonds Petanque Club held the first large-scale event at the new Civic Center Playfield petanque courts during the annual Bastille Day Tournament. The Petanque Grove, which normally holds six courts, was modified to accommodate a total of 13 courts using temporary boundaries and yellow string lines.

A total of 52 competitors took part in the all-day event. After four matches, Tu Huang proved unbeatable with a total of 37 points. John Hunt took second with 33 points, and local favorite La Singkeo finished third with 22 points. In a shooting contest that followed the four games, Huang and Single split the first prize, having tied with their last shots of the highest difficulty.

“Sunday was beautiful with bright sun and summer temperatures,” noted Club President Jack McHenry. “The new yellow shade pavilion provided an excellent place to rest and enjoy picnic lunch. French accordion music set the tone as players relaxed in preparation for the afternoon’s contests.

“The new petanque courts performed wonderfully, providing ample playing space and room for 13 simultaneous games. As a result of this success, the Edmonds Petanque Club hopes to be able to host regional and perhaps even national tournaments in the future.”

If you are curious about petanque, stop by the petanque courts at the new Civic Center Playfield, 300 6th Ave. N., or visit the Edmonds Petanque Club website at www.edmondspetanqueclub.org.