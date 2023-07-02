Buses on Sunday schedule on Independence Day

All Community Transit service and Sound Transit buses to and from Snohomish County will operate a Sunday schedule on Independence Day, Tuesday, July 4.

All Community Transit bus and DART paratransit service: Sunday schedule

Sound Transit buses: Sunday schedule

Customer Care phone lines and RideStore: Closed

Route schedules are available at communitytransit.org/Schedules. For help planning a trip, visit communitytransit.org/PlanMyTrip or contact Customer Care at 425-353-RIDE (7433) prior to the holiday.

As Independence Day approaches, Community Transit reminds passengers that fireworks are not allowed on buses or any transit property, including transit centers and park and ride lots.