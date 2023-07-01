Calling all Tigers: Edmonds High Class of ’64 picnic set for July 13

Edmonds High School Class of 1964 is holding its annual picnic Thursday, July 13 from noon-3 p.m. at City Park Shelter No. 2.
This is a bring-your-own-food-and-drink affair. All friends and family of classmates are invited. Anyone who is a former Tiger of any class is welcome to attend or just stop by to say hello and swap EHS stories from the past.
