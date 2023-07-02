Campaign finance reports for local races as of July 1, 2023

Here is the latest update from the Washington State Public Disclosure Commission (PDC) on candidates’ campaign finances.

For readers interested in following the money in more depth, the link in the right column opens the candidate’s detailed PDC reporting page with information on individual contributors, amounts each contributed, and how/where the money has been spent. Click there to see the breakdown of contribution from individuals vs businesses vs PACs, detailed spending records and more.

These numbers reflect the current numbers on the PDC site at the time of writing, and may not reflect the latest figures. These numbers are being continually updated as candidates file additional information. For the latest information, check the PDC website here and the Secretary of State’s Vote WA page here.

The Washington State Public Disclosure laws require that local office or judicial candidates in jurisdictions with 5,000 or more registered voters must file both a personal financial affairs statement and a campaign finance report with the PDC. If the candidate expects to raise $7,000 or more, they must file both reports regardless of the number of eligible voters.

Local office or judicial candidates in a jurisdiction with 2,000 or more but less than 5,000 registered voters and who expect to raise less than $7,000 need only file a personal financial statement. Candidates for local or judicial office in jurisdictions with less than 2,000 registered voters and do not expect to raise $7,000 or more are not required to file any reports with the PDC.

Detailed filing requirement information is available on the PDC website here.

Candidates who are on the ballot and have not filed campaign financial reports with the PDC as of the date of our reports show “NA” in the financials columns below.

We will update these reports approximately every two weeks. In all listings, (I) indicates incumbent.

Port of Edmonds campaign financials as of 07-01-2023 Name Office Raised Spent Debt Contributors, spending details, etc. DAVID PRESTON (I) Commissioner Pos 2 $3,410.00 $1,243.53 $0.00 Click for Details SELINA KILLIN Commissioner Pos 4 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details

Public Hospital District 2 financials as of 07-01-2023 Name Office Raised Spent Debt Contributors, spending details, etc. DEANA KNUTSEN (I) Commissioner Pos 1 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details BOB MEADOR Commissioner Pos 1 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details KARIANNA WILSON (I) Commissioner Pos 4 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details MARK LAURENCE Commissioner Pos 4 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details