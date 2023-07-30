Cascade Symphony Orchestra honored with invite to accompany internationally renowned pianists

The Edmonds-based Cascade Symphony has been honored with an invitation from the North Sound Music Club to perform at 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 7 at the Crystal Ballroom of the Cascade Club at Trilogy in Redmond. The orchestra will accompany internationally renowned pianists Eric Lu and Kate Liu in a performance of ”Mozart’s Concerto No. 10 in E-Flat for Two Pianos.”

Tickets for the concert are sold out.

“This invitation is a big honor for our orchestra,” said Michael Miropolsky, maestro and music director for the Cascade Symphony since 2002, in acknowledging the opportunity to work with “two brilliant, internationally acclaimed pianists” in Lu and Liu.

“A few years ago, after Eric Lu performed Chopin’s Piano Concerto with us, he went on to win the Leeds International Piano Competition,” Miropolsky noted. “Being praised as ‘a poet of the keyboard,’ Eric has since catapulted to new heights and is now in demand all over the world.”

He first came to international attention as a laureate at the 2015 Chopin International Competition in Warsaw, Poland, when he was 17 years old, and he won the International German Piano Award in 2017.

Kate Liu also has gained international acclaim after winning the Bronze Medal and Best Mazurka Prize at the 17th International Fryderyk Chopin Competition in Warsaw. As a soloist, she has performed in many important venues, such as the Seoul Arts Center, Tokyo Metropolitan Theatre, Carnegie’s Weill Hall, Severance Hall in Cleveland, Kennedy Center in Washington D.C., and many other prestigious U.S. and international venues.

Additional information about the Cascade Symphony is available online at www.cascadesymphony.org. The orchestra will open its 2023-24 season on Monday, Oct. 23, with its “A Bit of Halloween” concert, at the Edmonds Center for the Arts.