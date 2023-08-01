City council sets public hearing Aug. 2 on draft community vision statement

Meeting a day later than usual due to primary election day, the Edmonds City Council has three main items on its Wednesday, Aug. 2 agenda: A public hearing on the city’s draft Community Vision Statement for the 2024 Comprehensive Plan update, a five-year contract with the Lighthouse Law Group for city attorney services and a proposal for shopping cart regulations to address lost, stolen or abandoned shopping carts within Edmonds.

The draft vision statement is this:

Edmonds is a welcoming city offering outstanding quality of life for all. We value environmental stewardship, vibrant and diverse neighborhoods, safe and healthy streets, and a thriving arts scene. We are engaged residents who take pride in shaping our resilient future.

The vision followed months of work by city staff and residents last summer as part of the Reimagining Neighborhoods and Streets: Creating Community Spaces Together effort. The goal was to collect comments, opinions and wish lists from a cross section of Edmonds residents that will shape the city’s 2024 Comprehensive Plan update. (Mandated by the Washington State Growth Management Act, Edmonds’ Comprehensive Plan update is scheduled to be complete at the end of 2024.)

The purpose of the public hearing is to give the public an opportunity to express their opinion about the draft statement.

Consideration of a five-year contract with Lighthouse Law Group follows a decision by the council April 25 to continue contracting with the law firm after a review of other options.

As for the proposed shopping cart legislation, the draft ordinance would require retailers to implement one of two security measures: electronically activated self-braking wheels to prevent shopping carts from being stolen or mounting poles to the carts, which prevent their removal from the store.

The council business meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Aug. 2 in the council chamber, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N. You can attend remotely by clicking on this Zoom meeting link: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261 or you can comment by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261.

Regular council meetings beginning at 7 p.m. are streamed live on the council meeting webpage (where you can view the complete agenda), Comcast channel 21, and Ziply channel 39.

Prior to the 7 p.m. meeting, the council will meet in executive session at 6:20 p.m. to discuss pending or potential litigation.