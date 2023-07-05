City of Edmonds announces return of Porchfest Sept. 9

PorchFest Edmonds will return on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 2-6 p.m, with an expanded lineup and enhanced format. This event is sponsored by the City of Edmonds’ Reimagining Neighborhoods and Streets program, which encourages people to activate their streets to build community and promote local businesses.

The event uses neighborhood spaces such as porches, yards, alleys, streetsand sidewalks to bring people together while promoting the arts. PorchFest highlights a variety of entertainment and styles of music, and people of all ages are encouraged to attend this free community event.

If you are a musician or would like to be a host, registration is now open for performers and hosts. Dozens have already registered to participate at this year’s event and the PorchFest organizers are looking to welcome many more, the city said. If you are interested in volunteering, hosting, or performing, register at PorchFestEdmonds.com .

Community feedback following the 2022 event has been incorporated into this year’s planning. New plans this year include an expanded lineup of performers throughout the city, staggered start times to allow each artist a larger audience, a corridor focused solely on acoustic music, and a wider range of food options for the enjoyment of attendees.

Look for more details to be announced in the coming weeks. Questions should be directed to info@porchfestedmonds.com.