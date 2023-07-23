City of Edmonds sets community open house for 4th Avenue Cultural Corridor Project

The City of Edmonds is hosting a community open house Saturday, July 29 to present proposed design improvements for the 4th Avenue Cultural Corridor Project.

Community input is needed for the proposal, which covers 4th Avenue North between Edmonds Street and 3rd Avenue North. The open house will run from 4-6 p.m. July 29 at Edmonds Center for the Arts (ECA), 410 4th Ave. N.

The purpose of the 4th Avenue Cultural Corridor Project is to make a more welcoming, inviting, and appealing pedestrian experience, maximizing connectivity between downtown Edmonds and the ECA. Another important purpose is to create a special venue that could accommodate celebrations, events, art, and performances – all resulting in 4th Avenue itself becoming a destination.

The project is a key component of the Edmonds City Council-approved five-year work program for the Edmonds Creative District, improvements to the 4th Avenue Cultural Corridor.

A block party is also scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 26 from 4-6 p.m. Residents and persons interested in the project will have an opportunity to meet with project staff and observe how the Cultural Corridor may look and function in the future. Although not required, people are encouraged to register in advance for the block party.

Questions regarding the upcoming events can be directed to the project team at 4thAveCC@edmondswa.gov, or answered by visiting the project website.