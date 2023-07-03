Claudia ‘Kate’ Williams: Patron of the arts, tax preparer, friend to many

Claudia “Kate” Williams

1943 – 2023

We are heartbroken to note the passing of our beloved friend and sister Kate Williams. A graduate of Queen Anne High School in Seattle, Kate lived in Queen Anne for much of her life but spent several years in Pasadena with her lifelong friend Sue. After working in a variety of positions, from shrewd saleswoman to bookkeeper, she worked for her father at Paul M. Garrett Accounting before taking over the business after his death. Along the way she became great friends with many colleagues, clients and fellow business owners. In 2014 Kate moved to Edmonds, where she lived until her death in May 2023.

Kate was an avid reader, collector and patron of the arts. Her favorite books were British mysteries and she enjoyed going to symphony and art shows in the greater Seattle area. She treasured her collections, which included vintage tablecloths, teapots, decorative boxes and even a great many rubber ducks. Kate had a keen mind and a quick wit and was always a fun person to engage in conversation. She loved going out to eat with her friends at her favorite restaurants in Edmonds and was a great supporter of her community.

Kate is survived by her sisters Susan and Laura and brother Steve, nieces and nephews Kimberly, Justin, Troy, Cameron and Janay, and was preceded in death by her parents Paul and Lola Garrett and sisters Mary Lou and Peggy. Kate is also fondly remembered by her many friends both in the Puget Sound and worldwide. Everyone who met Kate was fortunate to know her. We love you, Kate, and miss you dearly.