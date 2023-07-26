Community Transit RideStore moving to Ash Way Park and Ride area

Community Transit’s RideStore, now located at the Lynnwood Transit Center, is temporarily moving to a location near the Ash Way Park and Ride.

The store will close Aug. 4 and will reopen in its new location Monday, Aug. 7. The store will be located in the Newberry Square Retail Center, 16108 Ash Way, Suite 104, Lynnwood, across the street from Ash Way Park and Ride.

Transit customers visit the RideStore for a variety of customer service needs, such as lost and found, purchase and reloading of ORCA Cards and DART paratransit tickets, and trip planning information.

The temporary relocation allows for construction of a new and improved RideStore at Lynnwood Transit Center. The change is part of Community Transit’s longer-term plan to deliver more local service, expand the Swift bus rapid transit network and add new connections to light rail when the Lynnwood Link extension is completed in 2024.