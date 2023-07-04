Congressman joins officials to tour Edmonds in ‘bicyclist town hall’

U.S. Rep. Rick Larson was in Edmonds Monday to join with local officials and community leaders in what was billed as a “bicycle town hall,” to experience some of the new bikeways and bicycle routes that have been added to the community.

He was joined by an estimated 40 bicycle riders including Edmonds City Councilmember Will Chen, Planning and Development Director Susan McLaughlin, Port Commissioner Jay Grant, City Transportation Engineer Bertrand Hauss, and representatives from the Edmonds Bicycle Advocacy Group.

The 5.5-mile route began and ended at Five Corners, and traveled along 84th Avenue West, 220th Street Southwest, 76th Avenue West and 212th Street Southwest.

“If we did this route five or six years ago, you’d find no bike lane except for a short section on 220th Street,” Hauss said. “Today we’ll be showing off several new routes, ones that are currently in progress and the locations where future ones are planned. Because of these, this route is much safer than it was before, and when the new projects come online it will be even safer.”

“This is my fifth bicycle town hall since I’ve been in Congress, and I’m looking forward to seeing what Edmonds has done,” Larson said. “Much of this has been helped along with money from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and we’ve recently doubled the funding for alternative set-asides transportation in this law, which is targeted to projects like those we’ll be seeing today.”

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel