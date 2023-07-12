Council committees talk about fire service, Comprehensive Plan update

During two Edmonds City Council committee meetings Tuesday night, councilmembers dove into a range of hot topics, including a resolution to explore Edmonds’ annexation into South County Fire’s Regional Fire Authority (RFA).

Council President Neil Tibbott introduced the concept during the council’s public safety-planning-human services-personnel committee meeting, noting that South County Fire has a contract with the City of Edmonds to provide fire and emergency medical services through 2030. The purpose of the resolution, he explained, “is to provide official communication to the fire authority that city intends to investigate advantages and disadvantages of annexation.”

As drafted, the resolution states that the city “requests annexation into South County Fire” — which Tibbott said is the language the fire authority requested — but councilmembers suggested that wording could be edited to reflect city’s intention simply to learn more about the concept.

Councilmember Jenna Nand asked about the potential financial impacts that RFA annexation could have on the city’s taxpayers as well as on those in unincorporated Esperance, which is also served by South County Fire. “There are a a lot of financial implications for the city,” Tibbott said. “The fact that the fire authority is a taxing authority and they would be taxing our city — including Esperance — for fire services, and that would remove the obligation of the city to pay for those services directly.”

Exactly what those numbers would look like would be part of the fact-finding process that would be initiated after the proposed resolution is passed.

Councilmember Will Chen said that when investigating the RFA option, it will be important for the city to explore all alternatives, including the possibility of contracting for fire services with other fire agencies, including Shoreline.

“It’s imperative that we look at all our options,” agreed Councilmember and Committee Chair Vivian Olson.

The council’s finance committee, which didn’t meet Tuesday night, is scheduled to further discuss the resolution with Admnistrative Services Director Dave Turley during a special committee meeting July 20, Tibbott said.

Voters would have to ultimately approve any annexation proposal. In recent years, Lynnwood, Mill Creek, Mountlake Terrace and Brier voters have okayed annexing their cities into the RFA.

During committee meetings, councilmembers don’t take action so no items were officially approved. However, a few items will come back to the full council in future weeks for additional discussion. One of those was a proposal to reduce the current 45 mph speed along the Edmonds section of Highway 99 to 40 mph. The City of Edmonds submitted a request to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) to reduce the speed along that stretch — running from 244th to 210th Streets Southwest — and that was approved two weeks ago, Transportation Engineer Bertrand Haus said. The lower speed will increase safety on the roadway and is also consistent with the speed limit for the highway stretch through neighboring Shoreline, Haus said.

Councilmember Susan Paine asked about the possibility of reducing the speed limit further — to 35 mph — given the increasing density along the corridor with new apartment buildings. Haus said that may be possible in the future, especially when bike lanes are added to the roadway.

The full council is scheduled to discuss the proposal at its July 25 busines meeting.

The public safety-planning-human services-personnel committee also revisited a city staff proposal — introduced at its July 5 meeting– that suggests the city not conduct a supplemental Environmental Impact Statement (SEIS) for the city’s Highway 99-area Gateway neighborhood — something councilmembers voted to do in October 2022. The idea behind the SEIS was to address concerns neighbors had about how future growth could impact them, from infrastructure to the environment.

But staff has suggested the completion of a citywide EIS — rather than two separate efforts — as part of Edmonds’ required 2024 Comprehensive Plan update.

Responding to concerns from councilmembers who wanted to ensure that Gateway residents were informed of the possible change of approach, Planning Manager David Levitan said that information about it was distributed to those neighbors. The proposal will also be reviewed July 12 by the Edmonds Planning Board, and Gateway neighbors were encouraged to comment both then and at the council’s next meeting July 18.

Levitan and Planning and Development Director Susan McLaughlin told committee members it was their hope that the council July 18 would approve a contract with Seattle-based Via Architects, which was selected to oversee the city’s Comprehensive Plan update.

Councilmember Nand requested that the council hold a public hearing both on the idea of conducting one EIS and the draft vision statement for the Comprehensive Plan, to ensure “that we are giving the public as much opportunity as possible to comment on these decisions before they’re made final.”

Council President Tibbott replied that there would be a public hearing on those two issues soon — likely in August.

Nand also asked if it was possible to separate the council’s decision on the EIS process from the rest of the consultant’s scope of work, and Levitan said he would investigate that idea by talking both with the consultant and the city attorney.

During a conversation with McLaughlin, Nand noted that the supplemental EIS that the council approved for the Highway 99 area in 2022 “wasn’t tied to the Comp Plan” and she wondered why that supplemental work couldn’t be conducted separately. McLaughlin replied that the city is very late in getting started with its Comprehensive Plan work and would have to run the processes concurrently to complete both of them in a timely manner.

“So really combining them is not only efficient from a subject matter perspective, but really from a timeline perspective,” she added.

Nand said the feedback she has received from community members since the July 5 council meeting “has been entirely negative toward combining the two SEIS’, which is why I think we need to have robust public process before we proceed with that route. Because we made one promise to the community last year and it would essentially be changing the terms of that promise this year.”

During last week’s meeting, Levitan explained that the citywide Comprehensive Plan EIS would give city planners — and the council — a more holistic view of the growth and planning for all neighborhoods. For example, he said, if there is the concern that too much growth is concentrated into Highway 99 neighborhoods, a citywide EIS could look at reducing the number of housing units assumed in that area and ensure they are distributed more equitably.

Councilmember Paine said she had two requests regarding the Comprehensive Plan discussion. First, that the plan includes “robust environmental review” as well as ongoing efforts being conducted through the city’s Climate Action Plan. And second, that the city perform “a statistically valid survey” to confirm the comments gathered during the city’s draft visioning process.

Also on Tuesday night, the council discussed Lynnwood Honda’s donation of a new Honda CRV for use by the Edmonds Police Department’s community engagement coordinator, and the addition of a 77-cent-per-minute fee for redacting police body-worn camera footage. Both requests will appear on a future council consent agenda for approval. Another item sent to the consent agenda was a supplemental agreement with Transpo for a State Route 104 adaptive system that will add traffic signal coordination from 236th to 226th Streets Southwest.

— By Teresa Wippel