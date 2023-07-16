Council set July 18 to consider vehicle license fee increase, contract for Comprehensive Plan consultant

A resolution increasing the city’s vehicle license fee from $20 to $40 annually is among the items on the agenda for the Edmonds City Council’s Tuesday, July 18 business meeting.

The council ia also scheduled to consider a proposal authorizing the mayor to sign a contract with consultant VIA Architecture to develop the city’s 2024 Comprehensive Plan Update and a resolution regarding 2024 council budget priorities.

The proposal to double the vehicle license fee comes from Public Works and Utilities Director Oscar Antillon, who stated in a staff memorandum: “The demand for maintenance and operational funds has increased continually. The number of traffic control devices has increased along with a deteriorating infrastructure due to less than recommended investment in the pavement preservation program. Investment at the right time is critical to maximize the effectiveness of limited funds. When timely investments are made, infrastructure conditions stabilize and costs to maintain and preserve remain low.”

Regarding the Comprehensive Plan update, one sticking point discussed during last week’s council public safety-planning-human services-personnel committee meeting was whether the city should conduct a supplemental Environmental Impact Statement (SEIS) for the Highway 99-area Gateway neighborhood — something councilmembers voted to do in October 2022. The idea behind the SEIS was to address concerns neighbors had about how future growth could impact them, from infrastructure to the environment.

But staff has suggested it would be more effective and efficient to conduct a citywide EIS — rather than two separate efforts — as part of the 2024 Comprehensive Plan update. Some councilmembers last week pushed back on that idea and asked for a public hearing to ensure Gateway-area residents were heard.

The resolution regarding 2024 council budget priorities follows an extensive council-driven public engagement process aimed at gathering citizens’ ideas for the upcoming budget cycle. The list includes: