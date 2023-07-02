Deadline extended for small grants to promote diversity, equity and inclusion

The City of Edmonds Diversity Commission has extended the application period for its grant awards for the second half of 2023.

The Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility (DEIA) Commission’s small grants program is aimed at harnessing the power and enthusiasm of the local community by providing funding to help make possible community programs, events and/or activities that engage, educate, or involve the Edmonds community in ways that promote diversity, equity and inclusion. The application deadline has been extended to July 20.

Individuals, local not-for-profit groups, agencies, or organizations are encouraged to apply for small grants of up to $500.

Eligible projects include but are not limited to storytelling, reading events, poetry slams, speakers, film presentations, visual art exhibits/installations, performances and discussion groups. Funds may be used for production or promotion of activities and events. Projects may be virtual or in person depending on current pandemic restrictions.

Grant applications may be submitted until 4:30 p.m. Thursday, July 20, to Megan Luttrell by email at megan.luttrell@edmondswa.gov. Questions regarding the program guidelines and application process may also be sent to that email address. The grant application form and eligibility criteria are available here.

Grant applications will be reviewed by a subcommittee of the commission, which will provide recommendations at the August commission meeting, when grant award decisions will be made.

Award recipients will be contacted as soon as possible to allow recipients to proceed with the planning and production of their projects by the end of the year. Projects must be completed by Dec. 31, 2023.

Para ver este comunicado de prensa y la solicitud visite www.edmondswa.gov/government/boards_and_commissions/diversity__equity__inclusion__and_accessibility

如需查看此媒体发布和申请表，请访问：www.edmondswa.gov/government/boards_and_commissions/diversity__equity__inclusion__and_accessibility

www.edmondswa.gov/government/boards_and_commissions/diversity__equity__inclusion__and_accessibility 에서 이 미디어 보도 내용 및 신청서를 볼 수 있습니다.