Drag Bingo night participants facing charges after Engel’s Pub assault

Two participants at a Drag Bingo night at Engel’s Pub July 11 are facing misdemeanor assault charges after they got into a fight with a male patron at the downtown Edmonds bar.
According to Edmonds Police spokesperson Commander Shane Hawley, police responding to the incident determined that a verbal altercation and a heated argument led the two participants to physically assault the man.
The patron was evaluated by medics at the scene but wasn’t hospitalized.
Police referred misdemeanor assault charges to the Snohomish County Prosecutors Office, which will determine whether to charge the suspects, Hawley said.
Dawn Vinberg, Engel’s Pub owner, posted a statement on Instagram regarding the incident, stating that “the Pub wishes to extend our sorrow that this happened.
“That late night, a patron made a discriminatory comment to one of our performers after the belowed and very popular Drag Bingo Night,” Vinberg continued. “Engel’s is a community bar with varied entertainment options and we support and value all our performers. The staff, observing patrons and police handled this situation swiftly and with consummate professionalism.”
Vinson further stressed that it is Engel’s “priority and mission to provide a safe space for everyone over the age of 21,” adding that “any type of discrimination will not be tolerated within the Pub.”
So you can beat the crap out of somebody and not be arrested? I just want clarification so the next time some jerk needs to be punched in the face I don’t have to worry about going to jail for it. Maybe someone could ask our police department for clarity on this issue.
Police arrest and “refer” charges, but prosecutors make the decision whether to charge.
Yes thank you maybe I read it wrong but it didn’t sound like any arrest was made only referral which may or may not result in prosecution. I can remember not so long ago anyone who committed physical assault was automatically arrested and went before a judge to determine next steps.
“The patron was evaluated by medics at the scene but wasn’t hospitalized,” kinda doesn’t sound like “beat the crap out of someone.”
But it does sound like some homophobia hit Edmonds. Engel’s expressed their view wonderfully. Haters, keep your hate at home! Especially when you’re drinking.
Nathaniel what is the definition of having the crap beat out of you? I am not defending the jerk I am just asking for clarity of when it is ok to assault someone. Do you think there are times when assaulting someone for being a jerk is justified? Please explain.
I was thinking the same thing.
