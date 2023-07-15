Drag Bingo night participants facing charges after Engel’s Pub assault

Two participants at a Drag Bingo night at Engel’s Pub July 11 are facing misdemeanor assault charges after they got into a fight with a male patron at the downtown Edmonds bar.

According to Edmonds Police spokesperson Commander Shane Hawley, police responding to the incident determined that a verbal altercation and a heated argument led the two participants to physically assault the man.

The patron was evaluated by medics at the scene but wasn’t hospitalized.

Police referred misdemeanor assault charges to the Snohomish County Prosecutors Office, which will determine whether to charge the suspects, Hawley said.

Dawn Vinberg, Engel’s Pub owner, posted a statement on Instagram regarding the incident, stating that “the Pub wishes to extend our sorrow that this happened.

“That late night, a patron made a discriminatory comment to one of our performers after the belowed and very popular Drag Bingo Night,” Vinberg continued. “Engel’s is a community bar with varied entertainment options and we support and value all our performers. The staff, observing patrons and police handled this situation swiftly and with consummate professionalism.”

Vinson further stressed that it is Engel’s “priority and mission to provide a safe space for everyone over the age of 21,” adding that “any type of discrimination will not be tolerated within the Pub.”